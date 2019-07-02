BR.wildonealshooting0007.adv bf.jpg
EBR Sheriff's deputies, left, keep watch inside the crime scene tape that surrounds sections of a housing complex on O'Neal Lane near Norwick Avenue as authorities investigate a double homicide Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Years ago, there was a commercial for hemorrhoid cream where a man stood with his hands about two feet apart. As he narrowed his hands to about a one-foot gap, he would say, “Helps shrink hemorrhoidal tissue.” The famous comedian George Carlin often used that commercial in his stand-up routine, saying if two-foot hemorrhoids are your problem, shrinking them to one foot isn’t really a solution, is it?

I couldn’t help but think of that old joke as I read the recent story, “Homicides Lag Behind.” Really? After another several days of intense violence in this city, is a Chamber of Commerce story that only 37 homicides have occurred so far this year supposed to make us feel better? This is not a criticism of law enforcement or our DA. We have great people on the job doing the best they can. But please stop sugar-coating the problem. If 47-48 homicides last year was the problem, 37 this year still isn’t a solution.

While the murder rate may be slowing compared to last year, let’s look at the number of shootings, stabbings, assaults and other violent crimes. People don’t feel safe going out anymore. And all the press conferences and articles that try to put a positive spin on this ever-increasing problem are just laughable.

Gary Graphia

retired

Baton Rouge

