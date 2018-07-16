The decisions of the South Tangipahoa Port Commission at its July 10 meeting reflect the serious questions that are being raised about the proposed Village at Port Manchac Project.
As the commission’s attorney points out, the project would transform the property from a public port into a private development. Drawings and descriptions of the project by its proponents indicate an extensive residential development component. As we read the statute that grants the Port Commission its charter (RS 34:1953), no mention is made of residential developments among the authorized uses of the property for the functions of the port.
The Memorandum of Understanding that the project developer was trying to get the Port Commission to sign would have locked it into what amounted to a long-term contract for a project that has not been officially approved or vetted. Important questions remain about who would own the proposed project, and just as importantly, who would have liability for it.
Liability is important because the Manchac area is increasingly vulnerable to storm surge, like the rest of the north shore of Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas. Population and development have spread rapidly there and are increasing the costs and risks of flooding from upland and coastal sources.
Organizations like ours and a growing number of citizens are expressing concerns about the proposed project and its impacts on wetlands that provide protection from flooding and storm surge. Integrated planning across parish lines and on a multiwatershed scale is badly needed in Louisiana, in particular on the northshore, where so many properties are currently at risk.
Kim Coates
president, Save Manchac Coalition
Ponchatoula