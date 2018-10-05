I noticed that Ted Gasser recently took Michael Hale to task about cherry-picking facts in a recent letter. C'mon Ted, don't be so hard on Michael. He got one fact right. We do have more important things to worry about.
Many blue and white-collar workers face an important decision about their IRAs because of the record breaking stock prices. Should they let the increases ride?
Many companies must deal with a shortage of job applicants. Some of the same companies must also deal with increased production demands which will arise from renegotiated trade agreements.
Many foreign heads of state must stand in line to get a meeting with the president.
Yes, there are more important things to worry about.
Sibby Bourgoyne
retired
Greenwell Springs