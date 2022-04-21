We are lifelong New Orleanians who love our city. We have each lived here by choice our entire lives.
We are proud of our city and enjoy the congeniality, music, food, spectacular architecture and ambiance. But we hate the condition of our city streets, which are horrendous, pot-holed and hazardous.
Visitors are shocked and residents are beyond frustrated, to say the least. The Power Poll showed that among the top reasons New Orleans is losing population is because of the wretched condition of our streets, drainage and infrastructure.
Unfortunately, these problems have been hurting New Orleans for decades. We need a plan to attack this problem and someone with expertise to implement it.
In 1994, then-Mayor Marc Morial had the wisdom to do a nationwide search and hired Police Chief Richard Pennington from Washington, D.C. Under Pennington’s leadership, New Orleans went from having the worst crime statistics — including murder — to having some of the best.
We believe Mayor LaToya Cantrell, with the support of the City Council, should follow that process to find one of the nation’s top engineers with a financial background to get the logistics and financing of street repairs, maintenance and improvements implemented. That individual should be hired at what salary is needed, and be held accountable with bimonthly written reports to our citizens.
We hope Cantrell, the City Council and our business leadership will support a millage increase to fund the repair of our streets. All New Orleanians would benefit.
We believe that this could be a defining moment for New Orleans in the 21st century. If we do not do this, it will also be a choice that will impact our city for generations to come.
ALLAN KATZ and JOYCE PULITZER
real estate
New Orleans