As I gather together with family and friends this Independence Day, I am thankful that the pandemic may be beginning to come to an end. The last year has been hard because so many of our neighbors, friends, and family members are no longer with us. This is why I #AddYellow this Fourth of July.
My dad, Alan Tusa, was killed by COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020. My handsome, healthy father battled the virus for nearly two months. He was, and still is, my favorite person; and I'm glad I told him that the last time we spoke over FaceTime before he was put on the ventilator.
More than 600,000 other people died and millions remain sick with ongoing physical and economic repercussions. We must continue to honor them and demand support for COVID-19 survivors.
The Yellow Heart has become a symbol of COVID-19 loss and survival, representing both sudden and catastrophic loss and signifying new hope as the pandemic begins to come to an end.
This Fourth of July, I will remember those we lost who are gone, but not forgotten. I will #AddYellow to my Independence Day gathering by wearing a yellow dress, wearing a yellow pin with my dad's picture, and bringing yellow sunflowers to his final resting place. I will #AddYellow in solidarity with those still coping with the uncertainty and loss from COVID-19.
ARIEL TUSA
client success manager
New Orleans