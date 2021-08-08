During its July meeting, the executive committee of the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club voted unanimously to oppose the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion for these reasons.
The MBSD does not restore for injuries caused by the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, as required by the court order. A major negative impact of the spill was on marsh cordgrass, Spartina alterniflora, which requires brackish-to-salt water for survival. The MBSD would flood the area with a freshwater river 86% the size of Missouri. The Spartina would not be restored. It would be further damaged along with the wildlife communities that depend on it.
The freshwater flood created by the MBSD will damage if not destroy the oyster and brackish-water shrimp industries in the area. Oysters are our “canary in the mineshaft.” If oysters are flourishing (and edible), we know the environment is healthy for its human and wildlife communities. Oysters die if exposed to freshwater for longer than one month. The freshwater diversion will flood the zone for more than two months each year. Oysters and the wildlife and human communities that depend on them will disappear.
The MBSD is expected to create about 13,000 acres of freshwater wetland. Wetland is relatively poor storm protection in comparison to wetland protected by levees. An equal amount of wetland, protected by levees, could be built in the same zone for a fraction of the cost of the MBSD. The leveed wetland area could become a wildlife reservation and would add the best storm protection possible for the money. The oyster, shrimp, bottlenose dolphins and associated human communities downstream of the redesigned MBSD would not be harmed.
DAVID STETS
chair, Sierra Club
New Orleans