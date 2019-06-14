I never expected The Advocate to publish a defense of slavery. Walter Williams’ recent column, “Slavery is no slur on America’s Founders,” is astounding for the utter silliness of its main idea and the weakness of the reasoning that supports it. For the founders, he says, slavery was OK — it did not violate the principles of equality in the Constitution because it was common at the time and had always been so. Any disagreement with this idea is a “very ignorant” leftist “attack on our nation’s founding.”
Williams is completely, totally wrong. Slavery is everywhere outlawed today precisely because of those constitutional principles of equality that were first realized in the United States. The many anti-slavery opinions that Williams quotes, from George Washington, James Madison, John Jay and George Mason, do not excuse the pro-slavery faction among the founders but rather makes it more guilty: they saw the contradiction between American values and slavery but could not bring themselves to renounce white privilege, even in the face of Benjamin Franklin’s ethical arguments at the constitutional convention.
Williams asks which is better, a union with slavery, or a non-union without slavery. But those were not the only two options. Who can disagree that here the founders made the wrong choice? It was America’s original sin, and we still struggle with its aftermath.
For Williams, two pieces of advice: don’t defend the indefensible; don’t excuse the inexcusable.
David Porter
retired English professor
Baton Rouge