The reputation of the city of New Orleans in the northern part of the state has always been that it is simply “a ward of the federal government.”
Major projects only get implemented in the city due to federal funds and as soon as those funds dry up, many of those projects fall into disarray due to the failure of New Orleans to maintain them. Despite continual recommendations by economists to diversify and rise above a total dependence upon tourism, New Orleans continued to function with a “T-shirt” economy philosophy.
Fortunately for the city, the feds have once again supplied monies to bail them out, and with a considerable profit. However, how they use this latest infusion of funds will indicate whether or not its city leaders learned anything at all from the pandemic. Will the city diversify and stop putting all its eggs in one basket? Only time will time.
However, if past history is any indication, I suspect New Orleans will just continue as business as usual with little incentive to diversify and change “The City that Care Forgot.”
JIM ANDERSON
retired school administrator
Ponchatoula