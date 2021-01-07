How were protesters able to enter the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday? Why was security insufficient to keep them out of the building? Since 9/11, when presumably only the courage of a few passengers kept terrorists from crashing an airplane into the building, the Capitol has been one of the most secure buildings in the world.
Anyone trying to force his or her way in is considered a terrorist and treated accordingly. And the District of Columbia is prepared for protests — armed federal officers and other law enforcement were overwhelmingly obvious during last summer's protests in Washington.
What was different about Jan. 6, 2021? The answer is obvious: These protesters were predominantly White. And until each and every American accepts that reality in our country, we will never truly be a united country.
DOTTY SUTHON
attorney
New Orleans