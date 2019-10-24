The solution to enforcing the speed limit on the Basin Bridge is not more State Police cars. They only spot-check speed limit violators, and being visible allows drivers to speed up once they have observed the patrol car location.
Louisiana has the bridge speeding solution over in the state of Texas on their toll roads, Austin being an example. The solution is license plate readers on both ends of the bridge — both when getting on, and miles later when getting off the bridge for both directions.
These sensors and new software could calculate the time used for each car and truck to cross the bridge. Vehicles traversing the bridge in a time less than it takes to travel across the bridge at the 55 mph speed limit could be sent a letter and/or email for a fine, fee or a ticket by the computer system.
I know Texas is having problems with some motorists not paying the toll road fee on these privately owned roads. Speeding on the Basin Bridge involved breaking the speed laws and probably leads to accidents on the bridge and deaths. The force of law should be used to fine and punish violators. Deductions on state income tax refunds or other income tax items should also be used to collect the fines and fees. For out of state citizens' autos, SUVs and pickups, their department of motor vehicles should be contacted to let them take action for collection help. Failure to pay fines should ultimately result in the driver’s license being revoked. Revoking the driver’s license should also be used when drivers continue to get multiple fines or fees.
Charles Barrow
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge