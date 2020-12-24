We are finally beginning to treat criminals like human beings with problems and trying to right all the wrongs that have been done throughout the decades when our thinking was wrong-headed.
Now we must reach out to the criminally insane. Let us try to see that these folks are also human beings with problems.
As such, why are we putting them in a jail? Yes, they committed crimes but those crimes were committed because they have mental problems. We should be putting them in a mental health facility that has accommodations for the criminally insane.
These folks need to be in a facility that will first address their mental needs. Placing them in a jail facility is addressing the crime first.
Another jail facility in New Orleans should not be the discussion. What this community needs is a mental health facility to meet the needs of the large number of persons that need mental help. Please, let us fight for money for such a facility.
MERLE T. HARRIS
retired educator
New Orleans