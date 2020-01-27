I’m asking that this newspaper promote the passage of the Uniform Transfer on Death Security Registration Act, which has been passed by and is in effect in every state in the country except Louisiana.
Known as the TOD law, it allows the owner of securities held by his broker to execute a TOD beneficiary form that authorizes the transfer of his securities to his designated beneficiaries upon death without probate. Beneficiaries need only provide the broker with proof of the security owner’s death and the securities are transferred to them quickly and without the legal fees and court cost that would be incurred in probate proceedings.
Since Louisiana has failed to pass the act allowing this, I have to assume that it was never introduced, or, more likely, was introduced and rejected by the lawyers in the Legislature who want to keep collecting legal fees from their constituents. That was why tort reform promoted by this newspaper failed. The lawyers took care of themselves and not the people, who must continue to pay the high insurance rates resulting from the suits they generate. And the others in the Legislature went along to get along.
We in Louisiana should enjoy the benefits afforded to the citizens of all the other states. The legislators be damned. They are there to represent us, not to benefit themselves.
WILLIAM BONIN
lawyer
New Iberia