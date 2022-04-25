If George Will and the Republicans want to make America great again, they should provide free college education for everybody.
There are 23 countries from Argentina to Uruguay that provide free college education. If the greatest country in the world cannot provide free college education, something is seriously wrong.
I went to City College of New York completely free in the 1940s. There was a $5 registration fee. And I went to the University of Cincinnati graduate school completely free in the 1950s. They were both city colleges.
After World War II, two million ex-GIs went to college for free. As a result, their contributions to the country far outweighed the cost of their college education. It was also a fraction of what the war had cost.
I went to college for free. There is absolutely no reason why kids today cannot go to college free now.
If 23 other countries can afford it, we can certainly afford it.
ELLIOTT RAISEN
retired business owner
Metairie