As an educator of almost 30 years, I was appalled to recently learn about the massive, mounting $11 billion debt of the teacher’s retirement system and the nearly $900 million per year in interest payments alone that continues to siphon money away from our classrooms, our students and our districts' ability to pay great educators competitive salaries.
We must not allow the irresponsibility in decision-making by those in charge of the teacher’s retirement system to prevent educators from getting the retirement security we have been promised. We deserve responsible decision-making that secures the system for current teachers and makes the profession attractive to future teachers through a strong, secure retirement system and competitive professional pay. Our students and teachers deserve to have every dollar available for education reaching the classroom where teachers teach, and students learn.
Our elected leaders and those seeking our votes for election this fall must commit to righting this wrong, prioritizing a responsible use of school funds and, ultimately, ensuring a better, more secure future for Louisiana’s educators. It’s time for our elected leaders to step up and pay down the debt to protect teacher’s retirements and invest in our children’s futures.
Kristin Magee
educator
Gonzales