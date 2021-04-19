Here we go again with the Louisiana Way: Back in 2015, former Assistant Attorney General Megan K. Terrell, then the Capitol Area Ground Water Conservation Commission's (CAGWCC) legal advisor, concluded that state ethics law could bar commissioners from drawing a salary from the big groundwater users they were supposed to regulate, like ExxonMobil, Georgia Pacific and Entergy, while these employees served on the CAGWCC, the agency charged with protecting and preserving the freshwater aquifer that provides drinking water to metro Baton Rouge and surrounding communities.
More recently, the legislative auditor reiterated the need to get an advisory opinion for these members’ service in his 2019 performance audit of the CAGWCC, which found, not surprisingly, that the CAGWCC “does not effectively regulate the withdrawal of water from the Southern Hills Aquifer so that saltwater encroachment can be reduced, and the supply of fresh groundwater can be sustained.”
Most industries in southeast Louisiana use river water, a much more environmentally sustainable resource than the Southern Hills Aquifer, which the CAGWCC is responsible for preserving primarily for clean and healthy drinking water. Nevertheless, these ethically conflicted employees help their industrial employers continue to squander the dwindling resource of the Southern Hills Aquifer at favorable rates that fatten their employers' bottom line.
It’s a clear and transparent conflict of interest for paid employees of private companies to sit on a government board that regulates the companies or sets the rates these companies pay for water. Such an arrangement is unfair to residential water customers, and is an affront to fairness and the values of democracy.
But sadly, state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, has introduced Senate Bill 203 to try to retroactively exempt these company employees from the requirements of the state Code of Ethics that every other member of state boards and commissions must comply with. This bill is a “get-out-jail-free” card for five members of the CAGWCC currently under ethics charges for failing to disclose their conflicts of interest as employees drawing salaries from companies whose activities are regulated by the CAGWCC, a clear violation of the Code of Ethics.
White’s bill not only undermines faith and confidence in government by making a mockery of swiss cheese out of our Code of Ethics, but this bill also fails to preserve the shrinking water resources of the Southern Hills Aquifer for residential and small business users.
S.B. 203 is a bad bill and deserves to be defeated.
LT. GEN. RUSSEL HONORÉ
U.S. Army, retired
Baton Rouge