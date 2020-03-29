This seems the time for finger pointing and recriminations. If there is constructive criticism, then it should be at least accurate. William Rodney Allen's letter was neither.
Researching the matter, Dr. Luciana Borio was the director of Medical and Bio-Defense Preparedness Department. When speaking of her department Allen wrote, "The Trump White House eliminated her unit by entirely defunding and dissolving it." The unit was not defunded.
Tim Morrison was in charge of overseeing the Medical and Bio-Defense Preparedness Department. Morrison was not a Trump supporter, but in fact testified against him in the impeachment trial. His response in an article he penned for Real Clear Politics on the charge of eliminating this department was, "The reduction of force in the NSC has continued since I departed the White House. But it has left the biodefense staff unaffected — perhaps a recognition of the importance of that mission to the president, who, after all, in 2018 issued a presidential memorandum to finally create real accountability in the federal government’s expansive biodefense system."
The department had become bloated and needed an overhaul. Morrison also wrote, "Defense Secretary Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees and members of the Obama administration itself all agreed the NSC was too large and too operationally focused" (a departure from its traditional role coordinating executive branch activity). As the Post reported in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, the NSC’s staff “had quadrupled in size, to nearly 400 people.” That is why Trump began streamlining the NSC staff in 2017.
As for "entirely defunding" the unit, the House handles all funding issues. Representatives have the final say, not the president. Full funding still goes through the NSC.
WILLIAM WEBER
retired, sales and marketing
Destrehan