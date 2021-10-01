Millions of parents want to return to work post-pandemic and Hurricane Ida, but the shortage of child care providers and educators continues to hinder families.
Unemployment has hit the child care industry even harder than most. When overall unemployment hit 15% in April 2020, unemployment for child care workers was a staggering 36%. Even as many industries are returning to pre-pandemic levels of employment, the child care sector is still missing 126,700 workers today.
A report from Georgetown University shows that out of 137 different majors, early childhood education comes last in terms of average income. These people are deeply passionate about educating our youngest learners, but most of them are forced into other careers because they aren’t making enough money to survive.
This July, four out of five providers nationwide said that they are understaffed, and one in three are considering closing their doors soon. Minority-owned providers have fared even worse, with half in immediate danger.
We are left with two options: We can fail to address the crisis, or we can finally make the necessary investments in child care. If we do not act now, thousands of children will be left underserved, our most vulnerable families will be hit the hardest, and our economy will never recover from Hurricane Ida and the pandemic. In the next 10 years alone, Louisiana’s economic price tag for failing to recognize this crisis will be $12 billion.
According to polling, 80% of voters have already set aside partisan differences for the good of the state. They know we can turn that $12 billion loss into a $1.8 billion gain for Louisiana. Let’s end the child care crisis, and let's allow our parents to return to work knowing their children are getting the high-quality early care and education they deserve.
LIBBIE SONNIER
executive director, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
ROCHELLE WILCOX
co-founder, For Providers by Providers (4pxp)
Baton Rouge