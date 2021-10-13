The Republican legislators of Louisiana don't care about the future of Louisiana.
All they seem concerned about is pleasing former President Donald Trump and his political ambitions.
Sen. John Kennedy and Reps. Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson and Julia Letlow are politicians, not statespersons who work for the public welfare.
In their recent letter they twisted facts. The Build Back Better Act and the infrastructure bill will help Louisiana. We definitely need help!
PAULA D’ALBOR STUCKART
retired chaplain
New Orleans