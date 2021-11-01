Did you know our Lafayette Public Library offers books, e-books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, computers, workshops, presentations, meeting rooms, polling sites for early voting and more?
We can preserve these neighborhood library locations for about the cost of a hardcover book unless we make a tragic mistake. On Nov. 13, voters must renew a parishwide library tax of 1.84 mills in order to provide 38% of the library’s annual operating revenue. This is a renewal, not a new tax.
Facilities, staffing, services, purchase of resources and north side expansion for children through seniors are dependent on these funds. Recent failures in millage renewals and the transfer of library funds to drainage projects in 2018 and 2019 have dealt serious blows to our library system. Our system with its 75-year history deserves better. We deserve better. We can vote to preserve this treasure.
Libraries are vital in promoting lifelong learning. As a child, I remember reading my favorite book on the second-floor branch library in my town. As a parent, I brought my children to story times and summer reading programs at the downtown branch. As a school librarian, I urged our adolescents to patronize our public libraries, telling them that a library card is better than a credit card because it provides them with a wealth of things “for free” because of tax funding.
As a retiree, I have visited our East Regional branch through the Lafayette Public Library app to find large-print book club titles, computer classes, workshops, “grab-and-go” packets for my grandchildren and more.
Please help Lafayette Parish retain its fine Lafayette Public Library (main and branches). This vote will promote lifelong learning. Your "yes" vote for libraries is urgent.
ARLEEN ORGERON
retired school librarian
Broussard