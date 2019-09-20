So, gay people can have a gay pride day and a gay parade, but Christians get criticized for having a “bring your Bible to school day”?
They just can’t stand anything or anybody that they don’t agree with, but God forbid if anybody criticizes them. Drew Brees is the greatest role model for kids of any age, and of course this newspaper just had to make the worst cartoon making fun of a good Christian man. You know what, Drew Brees will come through this just fine because he knows that “the battle is the Lord’s” and that “No weapon formed against him will prosper and every tongue that rises against him in judgement, you will condemn oh Lord”. Isaiah 54:17.
Linda Lutz
retired
Kenner