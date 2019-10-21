A few years ago, I had the opportunity to travel to Turkey and specifically the far southeastern part of the country whose population is largely Kurdish. I befriended a BBC reporter during my travels who was Kurdish and spent several days in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, the unofficial capital of Northern Kurdistan.
During my travels, and with the assistance of my BBC acquaintance, I had the good fortune to break bread with numerous Turkish Kurdish community leaders and we discussed a variety of topics, including Kurdish-Turkish politics, U.S. politics, the city of New Orleans (people loved hearing about our city!), food, culture and even sports. I found my Kurdish colleagues to be tremendously friendly, highly educated, and very gracious. The Kurds within Turkey have long sought to protect their respective culture and language, and regrettably have been engaged in armed conflict for decades with the Turkish government over the preservation of their distinct culture.
In my discussions, every Kurdish leader with whom I spoke expressed their affection for the United States and our democratic values. Additionally, the Kurds have supported U.S. foreign policy, including their unique and important partnership with the State of Israel. Regrettably, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued his adversarial relationship with the Kurdish community in Turkey and most recently the Kurdish population in northern Syria. Despite being a NATO member, Erdogan's past and present actions (from his crackdown on political opponents and democratic institutions, his close relationship with Iran and Russia, his anti-Israel policies, and more) have raised eyebrows globally and often engendered international criticism.
The most recent decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, bringing with it the much anticipated Turkish military attack on the Kurdish population of northern Syria, is completely wrong on many fronts. The Syrian Kurds stood with the US military in helping to defeat ISIS, and along the way lost more than 10,000 of their own brethren. Further, the Kurdish alliance helped prevent the U.S. military from having to put large numbers of our own "boots on the ground" in this military battle. We owe the Kurds a debt of gratitude but, instead of demonstrating our appreciation, we foolishly and untimely turned our backs on a devoted and loyal ally, leaving them exposed to attack and loss of human life.
The United States is the most humane and morally protective country in the history of the world. As such, even in today's politically combative environment, it is heartwarming to see congressional members of both political parties come together in great numbers calling for a reversal of US foreign policy as it relates to helping our Kurdish allies. This is the absolutely right thing to do and hopefully a new course of action will begin soon!
Arnie D. Fielkow
business executive and former member, New Orleans City Council
New Orleans