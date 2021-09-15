I agree with the letter writer about unvaccinated people making their own beds: These stubborn, cowardly people (nothing smart about it) follow science in aspects of their lives every day, yet want to deny science when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because they choose to believe some idiotic, politicized nonsense.
There is no inherent “right” to not get a vaccine that can protect you and your fellow human beings from a deadly disease. It is the best thing to do, simply put. If these people stepped on a rusty nail, I bet they would rush to get a tetanus shot.
There’s no “I” in team and these people are losing the game for all of us. Their so-called “freedoms” are phantoms of their lazy imaginations. They should never be treated at a hospital, using science when they finally are brought to their knees and then it becomes convenient for them. They should be thankful they have the freedom to get a vaccine.
DENISE VERRET
retired bookseller
Breaux Bridge