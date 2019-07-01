A.J. Higgins is the single best replacement for the monument on the former Lee Circle. No one man during the 20th century did as much not only for New Orleans but the world. His famous landing craft and exciting PT boats lit up the waters of the world in winning World War II. The man was a force of nature in his day.
As for New Orleans, Higgins made history by paying all of his people equally for the work they did and not according to the contemporary "standards." He can rightly be called a civil rights activist. Many New Orleans citizens can tell the stories of their grandparents and parents working for Higgins.
The proximity of the circle to the museum would be a magnificent tandem on the cityscape.
Ron Kelmell
retired
Slidell