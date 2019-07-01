What about Andrew Jackson Higgins? Higgins was instrumental to the Allied victory over the Axis power. As Jerry Strahan recounts in his book, “Andrew Jackson Higgins and the Boats That Won World War II,” Higgins was a Horatio Alger success story, leaving school in the 11th grade, and yet shattered production records in the maritime industry with landing craft and freight supply vessels. By D-Day, his reputation rivaled that of any national hero. Higgins Industries Inc., of New Orleans, alone produced 20,094 naval vessels. At its height, Higgins had eight shipyards and employed over 20,000 people and produced the famous Higgins landing craft, PT boats, rocket-firing landing support crafts, 56-foot tank landing craft, the 170-foot freight supply ships, lifeboats, gun turrets, smoke generators and even a part for the first atomic bomb.

-- Anthony Gregorio, certified public accountant in Metairie, in October 2015 letter to the editor