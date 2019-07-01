a j higgins
What about Andrew Jackson Higgins? Higgins was instrumental to the Allied victory over the Axis power. As Jerry Strahan recounts in his book, “Andrew Jackson Higgins and the Boats That Won World War II,” Higgins was a Horatio Alger success story, leaving school in the 11th grade, and yet shattered production records in the maritime industry with landing craft and freight supply vessels. By D-Day, his reputation rivaled that of any national hero. Higgins Industries Inc., of New Orleans, alone produced 20,094 naval vessels. At its height, Higgins had eight shipyards and employed over 20,000 people and produced the famous Higgins landing craft, PT boats, rocket-firing landing support crafts, 56-foot tank landing craft, the 170-foot freight supply ships, lifeboats, gun turrets, smoke generators and even a part for the first atomic bomb.

-- Anthony Gregorio, certified public accountant in Metairie, in October 2015 letter to the editor

 Mary-Miles Coe Higgins Walker

A.J. Higgins is the single best replacement for the monument on the former Lee Circle. No one man during the 20th century did as much not only for New Orleans but the world. His famous landing craft and exciting PT boats lit up the waters of the world in winning World War II. The man was a force of nature in his day.

As for New Orleans, Higgins made history by paying all of his people equally for the work they did and not according to the contemporary "standards." He can rightly be called a civil rights activist. Many New Orleans citizens can tell the stories of their grandparents and parents working for Higgins.

The proximity of the circle to the museum would be a magnificent tandem on the cityscape.

Ron Kelmell

Guest column: Sacrifices of D-Day should inspire new generations

retired

Slidell

