I am overly tired of media (including The Advocate) having such a politically biased reporting style with such a liberal slant. The news should be unbiased, telling all sides of a story and letting the reader come to his own conclusions.
Supreme Court justices should be confirmed on the basis of their mastery of constitutional law and its application through the court’s decisions. To cite race and gender as the prerequisite for consideration is racist and reeks of affirmative action which has been allowed to "level the playing field" across society. By the way, affirmative action is also unconstitutional.
I don't care about the race or gender of a Supreme Court justice. I do care about his or her knowledge and application of our Constitution, which should be the priority of anyone nominated for the position.
PAUL E. MATYAS
retired massage therapist
New Orleans