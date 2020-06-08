What Drew Brees said was right. Americans should "... never agree with anybody disrespecting ... our country."
In this case he was referring to what we do before the flag and during the national anthem. But the fallacy behind the current ongoing argument that some people have made is that kneeling is somehow disrespectful.
Historically, kneeling has never been disrespectful, going back hundreds or thousands of years. Many religions incorporate kneeling in their services up to today — respect for their religion and their God. Subjects have knelt before emperors, kings and queens up to today — respect for the monarch. Many men have gotten down on one knee to propose marriage up to today — respect for the person they are asking to consent to marry.
So when did kneeling before U.S. symbols become disrespectful? Answer: When some uninformed people decided there is only way to show respect — their way.
They were wrong then and are wrong now. This false idea was confirmed, unfortunately, by a president who knows almost nothing about it, but who saw a political advantage in spouting off about it on Twitter. And since then, additional people bought into this completely unfounded idea.
So once you know history, you can relax. There is more than one way to show respect. Please accept people who kneel during the national anthem along with those who stand with their hand on their heart. Both acts show respect for the U.S., despite what some people say.
RICHARD OSBORNE
retired engineer
New Orleans