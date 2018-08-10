A recent writer advocated for everyone to be tested by a psychiatrist before allowing the purchase of a firearm. This sophomoric suggestion, if implemented, would cause more problems than it solved.
Who would select the psychiatrist who would do the mental evaluation? One can find ample cases of one psychiatrist not agreeing with another on a diagnosis. If one is incorrectly labeled as mentally ill, he or she could have difficulty in finding a job, getting credit, or insurance. What would it cost to get the error corrected?
What your writer suggests would end up with the government determining an individual’s mental health. And that should be as frightening as a mental patient with a deadly weapon.
Certainly, we should strive to keep all deadly weapons out of the hands of mentally ill persons, but this is not the way to do it.
Toby J. Russo
retired pharmacist
Chalmette