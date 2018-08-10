Walmart Gun Policy
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, customers shop for food at Walmart in Salem, N.H. Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) 

 Elise Amendola

A recent writer advocated for everyone to be tested by a psychiatrist before allowing the purchase of a firearm. This sophomoric suggestion, if implemented, would cause more problems than it solved.

Who would select the psychiatrist who would do the mental evaluation? One can find ample cases of one psychiatrist not agreeing with another on a diagnosis. If one is incorrectly labeled as mentally ill, he or she could have difficulty in finding a job, getting credit, or insurance. What would it cost to get the error corrected?

What your writer suggests would end up with the government determining an individual’s mental health. And that should be as frightening as a mental patient with a deadly weapon.

Certainly, we should strive to keep all deadly weapons out of the hands of mentally ill persons, but this is not the way to do it.

Toby J. Russo

retired pharmacist

Chalmette

