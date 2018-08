FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, customers shop for food at Walmart in Salem, N.H. Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)