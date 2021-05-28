I found it laughable, sad, and a bit infuriating to read the fantasy-based diatribe from Gerry Villavaso. The delusional praise for the former occupant of the White House was pathetic.
He wants the return of a proven liar, bigot, and the person whose obsession with his "image" resulted in the deaths of many thousands of American citizens, or, if not that, then the elevation of another dishonest sticky-fingered reality TV reject with an outsized ego and no moral compass or even the illusion of morality. This kind of grievance-driven politics is pulling the foundation from under our democratic republic and idolizing the unfit, egotistical and weak-willed does yet more damage to our nation. It is sad to see citizens whose thinking sees aggression as desirable in political leaders.
SAM STOUT
retired
New Orleans