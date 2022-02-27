Earlier this month, the Louisiana Legislature approved a new congressional district map, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. Disappointingly, this map continues the disproportionate representation of Black voters.
Despite comprising one-third of our state’s population, only one Black representative sits among the six members of Louisiana’s delegation to the House of Representatives. In the last 30 years, only our state’s sole minority-majority district has elected Black representatives. Proper representation requires a second minority-majority district.
Two factors support the creation of a second minority-majority district. First, the size and geographic concentration of Black voters provides ample circumstances for this district. A coalition of Southern advocacy groups developed seven possible redistricting plans that achieve this result, combining the Black population in our current District 4 and District 5. An analysis from FiveThirtyEight suggests voters in this district would elect our second Black representative.
Second, the rural-to-urban population shift in our state yields ripe conditions for a second minority-majority district. One observation from the 2020 Census was that the rural population of our state is dwindling. As a result, predominantly rural districts must be reorganized to meet population requirements, enabling other congressional districts to form around urban parts of the state with a higher Black population.
Political scientist V.O. Key Jr. once wrote in his seminal work, Southern Politics in State and Nation, that “politics is the South’s number one problem.” In his chapter on Louisiana, Key argues our state’s politics are in a state of arrested development, failing to properly represent the people and serve their interests. His sentiment is as true now as when it was written in 1949.
Edwards should veto the proposed congressional district map and demand proper representation of our state through a second minority-majority district. That’s one step towards a better Louisiana.
BLAKE ZIEGLER
student
Metairie