There aren't enough trees to produce the newsprint required to report on the good works that the faithful Catholic priests and deacons have performed over the same time frame that the sexual abuse by bad priests and deacons have done. It would behoove you to enumerate those actions and give it equal space and detail as to the sensational reporting the media has with the sexual abuse scandal.

I will be looking daily for the courage and integrity you may demonstrate by reporting the truth about the benefits our community and individuals have received from the Catholic Church. The number of the clergy who have hurt innocent children by their horrific actions pales in contrast to the number of innocent priests and deacons who are suffering now because of their actions. The bad guys should suffer and be punished to the greatest extent of the law.

Thanking you in advance for printing my letter.

Liz Bertucci

retired Realtor

Metairie