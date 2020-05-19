State Rep. Bryan Fontenot’s proposed law House Bill 334 would allow concealed handguns in churches over the objection of members of the churches. This would create a greater danger for places of worship all over the state.
Under present law, anyone can attend a church that allows its members to carry concealed handguns. Other churches may wish to prevent persons from concealed carry, which present law allows them to do. Every individual can make the choice as to which to attend. If this law eliminates that choice, this will undoubtedly trigger unintended consequences, which Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, has apparently not thought out.
First, this would mean that in a church where no one carries handguns and never would, an extremist must be allowed to enter the church and could kill at will. This has already happened in Charleston, S.C., as well as in other churches, synagogues and mosques all over the country. The proposed law would facilitate even more shootings, since each house of worship would not be able to stop a perpetrator from entering with a concealed gun and causing harm.
Second, this law would foist a duty on churches to determine who is carrying concealed guns and may be a threat to those attending a service. All houses of worship encourage visitors so, absent a metal detector, a subjective determination of threat would have to be made on a case-by-case basis of each and every person who enters by those overseeing the service. This would be a total distraction from the services and add an element of fear to what should otherwise be a time of personal reflection and contemplation.
Third, with a duty comes liability for negligence for the breach of that duty. If the church members fail to determine an individual is dangerous, the church may be found negligent. Simply put, Fontenot is creating a new theory of liability for churches that will increase their insurance premiums. Many churches are having difficulty financially. It makes no sense to add to their woes.
Lastly, this bill presents an obvious conflict with the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 1 of the Louisiana Constitution. This bill is telling members of a church how they will worship. Simply put, people who attend houses of worship are there to worship an Almighty God, not a handgun, and no law can make them do otherwise.
ANDREW C. WILSON
lawyer
River Ridge