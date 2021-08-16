The largely muted response of the American public to the July 11 demonstrations in Cuba reflects the declining support for an expansive foreign policy, particularly in the aftermath of U.S. military incursions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Attempts to generate international support have proven difficult, with major U.S. allies, as well as the EU, reluctant to join an international coalition in support of the protesters.
The fact is that the U.S. government's insistence on an economic embargo on Cuba, a 60-year old failed policy, and the politicization of U.S. policy toward Cuba by exiles in Miami, have been ineffective and counterproductive.
Mostly as a result of their myopic approach to this issue, and the devastating impact on the Cuban people, they have lost credibility, empathy and support.
It should come as no surprise that even the United Nations and the Organization of American States have remained on the sidelines. And yet, the Cuban people continue in their struggle for self-determination and a free truly independent nation.
We should support their courageous and unwavering quest for a better future.
JOSE COT
attorney
New Orleans