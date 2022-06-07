Every time I visit a major city, I am always impressed by transportation infrastructure. Conversely, I am also disappointed by the poor condition of transportation in our state. We have to address congestion and the conditions of roadways. We also must address our lack of public transportation.
Garey Forster and Angelle Bradford echoed the same sentiments in their letters that many residents have regarding the future of public works projects in the state.
However, Garey and Angelle make the same mistake that our state government has made by treating these issues as mutually exclusive. Efforts to prioritize one issue over the other have often resulted in compounded existing issues or creating new issues.
New Orleanians experienced both of these results with the citywide expansion of bike lanes, which became a major point of contention between former councilwoman Kirsten Palmer and voters in Algiers in the last election cycle.
Any legislation created to improve congestion and safety on our roadways should also address every aspect of our transportation infrastructure, and not treat them as separate issues. We can fix existing highways, and build new ones. We can synchronize traffic lights, and improve public transportation.
We can (or at least should be able to) walk and chew gum at the same time. Comprehensively addressing the state of public works in Louisiana will require us to do so.
DAVID CARNEY
undertaker
New Orleans