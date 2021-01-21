Recognizing accomplished leadership in service to the 1st Congressional District, the state and the nation, it is disappointing to see U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise voting to attempt to overturn the legitimate and validated votes of American citizens in the November election, along with other members of the Louisiana congressional delegation, save for Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans. This certainly is a stain on his otherwise bright legacy.
This attempt by Scalise and others was made following numerous states' certifications conducted by qualified bipartisan election officials and volunteers, with many recounts, countless affirmations by state and federal courts. His stance, in the face of such overwhelming legal and election evidence, is astounding, and difficult to comprehend.
Over and over again it has been cited that there was no evidence of fraud presented that would question the results of the election. Yet, charges continue to be leveled that the election was rigged, and by his vote, the representative supports that false claim, championed by the president and his enablers.
Such reprehensible action is an affront to the citizens of our state, our country and to the Constitution to which he has pledged to uphold. He should be held accountable.
STERLING MILLET
retired educator
Metairie