Concerning the choice of words in your recent front page story, "Over 17,000 face being kicked off Medicaid":
There are several reasons these 17,000 might be dropped from Medicaid — false or misleading applications, fraud or poor vetting. They are not being "kicked off"; they will be removed because they don't deserve our tax dollars. I am sure when these Medicaid documents are signed, there are penalties for falsehoods.
We in the United States provide for our U.S. citizens who need help and not for the takers.
Entering a name in many search engines will provide much accurate information about this person.
"Kicked off" means to me a somewhat unkind act, when in reality, I believe this means for just cause.
Dean Davis
retired pharmacist
Baton Rouge