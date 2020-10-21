LSU's Board of Supervisors is, at last, moving toward finding a new leader for the LSU System.
However, the board is unsure whether to keep the current structure or split the position. To me, as one who was there in the administration during the restructuring, I believe that the current structure is far better in reducing administrative bloat, ensuring financial benefits and enhancing communication as one LSU.
LSU has the capability to make strides toward greatness if only the leadership will commit to a long-term vision. To this end, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic eras are very different and we will need a new leader with vision and leadership skills that are applicable to the future and not the present. All national research universities have similar challenges, but some are very specific to LSU and here are three major challenges:
Reclaiming trust and relevance. There has been a general perception that universities have become elitist and distant from the rural/urban divide that has plagued our political landscape. At the same time, we are also challenged with state funding concerns that relate to the relevance of what LSU means to the community that it serves.
Recruitment and retention of personnel and students. Demographic shifts are already forcing LSU to seek changes in undergraduate student recruitment and retention. LSU’s reputation on the national scene is also tied to recruiting graduate students and faculty who can excel in research areas. Our faculty/staff diversity does not match the future student demographics. Moving forward LSU has to have a sustained program to retain the best students, faculty and staff if it has to retain its Carnegie R1 research status.
Funding for creative endeavors and infrastructure. For more than three decades, LSU has been struggling to find stable funding for its crumbling infrastructure. Although some strides have been made (e.g., the campus Master Plan), it falls far short of other major national flagship universities. Additionally, federal funding for research and creative endeavors have fallen far behind our international competitors and LSU has to rethink its strategy of enhancing its research portfolio. To me, the new leader has to recommit toward its strategy of enhancing focal areas of research.
LSU is at crossroads with respect to what it can take on and accomplish with considerations to local and state economy and how it can play a major role in catalyzing our economy. We have to be vigilant in that we should not come across as elitist and has to be ingrained in the communities that we serve so that our “relevance” is clear. I hope that the board will consider these issues in selecting a new leader for LSU.
KALLIAT VALSARAJ
professor
Baton Rouge