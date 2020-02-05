The more things change, the more they remain the same. In the early 18th century, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville leased land in what is now the Central Business District to the Jesuits. That land properly belonged to the indigenous people, not to the French Crown or the Company of the Indies.
The Jesuits used it to establish a sugar cane plantation. The laborers on the plantation were principally enslaved North American natives and Africans.
Now that Jesuit High has successfully persuaded New Orleans leaders to lease them airspace over Banks Street that belongs to the citizens of New Orleans, I wonder if the school will use part of the funds raised for capital projects to address reparations for the descendants of their former labor force. Georgetown University has at least attempted to address a similar issue.
It would be nice if Jesuit High School and Loyola University also took some responsibility for the sins of their precursors.
ROBERT RIVARD
attorney
New Orleans