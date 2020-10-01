Democratic-based governments depend on accurate information, governmental oversight and an educated populace to elect competent officials and develop rational policies.
Donald Trump and his appointees, in violation of traditional U.S. morality and the U.S. code of ethics for government workers, are impeding, censoring and rewriting the analyses of governmental scientists and employees, especially in regard to climate change, environmental issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, Trump has continually blocked congressional testimony to verify governmental compliance or to investigate governmental corruption and he has punitively dismissed cooperative governmental employees.
The suppression of truth, the propagation of misinformation, the rejection of oversight, punitive firings, the incitement of racism and efforts to sanitize U.S. history by Trump and his administration are frightfully consistent with the actions of Vladimir Putin, the old Soviet Union and the savage fascist regimes of 20th century Europe — rather than with the ideals to which the U.S. has traditionally aspired.
We are rapidly sliding into fascism and the end of the American democratic system. Take a stand and record it, so your children can judge you accordingly when they are adults.
JOE D'ANNA
retired scientist
White Rock, N.M.