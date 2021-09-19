Staff members of the University Medical Center enjoy a moment in the sun as they gather on the top level of the parking garage to watch the Blue Angles of the U.S. Navy fly in formation to honor those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The flyover by F-18 fighter jets traveled over the New Orleans Metro area, Slidell, the North Shore and then back over New Orleans before departing over St. Bernard Parish. ORG XMIT: BAT2005061509520043