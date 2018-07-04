I would like to extend a big thank you to the individuals that helped with the recent "Household Hazardous Waste Day."
The lines were very long, and it was pretty hot. Those individuals working were standing all day on the cement, collecting those items, I was also impressed by the number of people that came to dispose of those items, instead of putting them along the road, in the trash, in a ditch, etc. It would be great if we had more days to dispose of these items.
Martin Audiffred
audiologist
Lafayette