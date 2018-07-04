Hazardous Waste Dropoff.jpg

More than 400 vehicles lined up to drop off recyclables during Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on May 20 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

I would like to extend a big thank you to the individuals that helped with the recent "Household Hazardous Waste Day."

The lines were very long, and it was pretty hot. Those individuals working were standing all day on the cement, collecting those items, I was also impressed by the number of people that came to dispose of those items, instead of putting them along the road, in the trash, in a ditch, etc. It would be great if we had more days to dispose of these items.

Martin Audiffred

audiologist

Lafayette

