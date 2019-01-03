Trump Border Wall
This is to all the politicians in Washington D.C.: You're fired. To the president: If you are so hung up on your wall promise that you would sacrifice the well-being of the country, you're fired. To Congress: If you are that inept that you make a budget that has to have stopgaps, you're fired.

Let the FAA, TSA, weather service and all other services go home and show the politicians what a government shutdown is. I am tired of the people we elect letting their egos step in the way of the welfare of the United States.

Every year, we see the egos of Washington have to negotiate a stopgap. Why? Because the people in Washington are unable to do their jobs. This has to end. Do your job, or resign and go home.

Don Guillot

retired pilot

Slidell

