On June 23, Cal Thomas wrote an opinion piece that included many historical events about the actions of the Democratic Party and Republican Party in respect to the advancement of civil rights. However, his conclusion to his article was that today’s Republican Party has done far more for the advancement of civil rights than the Democratic Party.
As far as I know, none of the historical events he included were untrue, but Thomas purposely left out one key historical detail in an effort to discredit Democrats of today. This would be the fact that the Democratic and Republican parties essentially switched party platforms during the 1960s. The changes began before the 1960s, but, leading up to that decade, the Democratic Party was once known for supporting “small-government” while the Republicans supported “big-government.”
Unlike today’s highly partisan parties, both the Democratic and Republican parties had large liberal and conservative wings within them. As time went on, the liberal wing of the Republican Party grew exponentially, and the party became increasingly progressive while the Democratic Party became more socially conservative. So, no, the Republican Party we know today was by no means the party of expanding civil rights for African Americans, in fact, they actively worked against it. The parties switched platforms in the 1960s, with many people turning to the Republican Party because of the advancement of civil rights for African Americans.
BAILEY MOSS
legal file clerk
Prairieville