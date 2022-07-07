There is a great deal of concern about the possible location for a new Mississippi River Bridge, which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the existing Interstate 10 bridge.
Locating the new bridge too far south of the existing I-10 bridge will not serve the traffic bound for Interstate 12 and points east, nor the local EBR Parish motorists. A better location would be parallel and on the south side of the existing I-10 bridge.
Elevated approaches could connect to the widened I-10 corridor to minimize right-of-way impacts. This concept was used in New Orleans when the Crescent City Connection over the Mississippi River was widened, in lieu of a new, disruptive location.
Let's make sure we get this major infrastructure investment in our area located properly to serve our current and future transportation needs.
KENNETH A. PERRET
civil engineer
Baton Rouge