For the last few days, I have been thinking about sports betting in Louisiana.
Just last month, $200 million was bet on sports in Louisiana. Radio and TV are overflowing with sports betting commercials. Newspapers and the internet are full of sports betting ads. The Superdome now has a gambling casino name. Numerous events around the state are sponsored by gambling enterprises.
We are living in a changed world. And it came so fast. Think if just 25% of that money — $50 million — would have been spent in local Louisiana businesses. Most of that $200 million left our state.
Yes, we are a state that loves to party and have a good time but maybe we have let the cat out of the bag. Where this goes is going to be interesting.
HENRY BECK
salesman
Covington