I’m writing so that Louisiana taxpayers aren’t misled into thinking I supported an increase in state sales taxes simply because I praised an improvement in the state’s credit rating. I did not. Yes, it’s a good thing that two national rating agencies have improved the outlook on the state’s credit. A higher credit rating for the state is a good thing. A stabilized budget is one of the reasons for the improvement because it’s no secret the rating agencies like stability.
However, agreeing that a better rating outlook is good news is not the same thing as agreeing that raising taxes was the right way or the only way to obtain that better outlook. Every time a rating agency issues a rating, it lists the factors it evaluated and includes factors that could lead to a further increase or decrease in that rating. It’s like the teacher telling what will be on the test, so we should pay attention to what factors they evaluate.
Some of those things that rating agencies have noted in the past are:
- Improve our Rainy Day Savings Account, which is grossly underfunded when compared to other states.
- Reduce the state’s debt, which includes the state’s general obligation debt, pension debt, and other post-employment benefit liabilities.
- Implement structural budgetary reform to ensure future expenditures do not exceed revenues.
Where some people disagree is how to accomplish those things.
I believe we should increase accountability in the Medicaid program to control ineligible costs and mitigate the inevitable future cost increases. I believe we should also focus on cuts to spending instead of just making people pay more taxes. I remember in early 2016, when taxpayers were told that any sales tax increase was a “temporary” solution while true budget reforms were implemented. In the first special session of 2016, along with House Speaker Taylor Barras and Senate President Alario, I introduced HCR 11 to create the Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy.
That task force was supposed to examine both budget and tax policy and met many times to produce valuable analysis of tax policy. However, it never got around to any meaningful analysis of structural changes to the state’s budget.
Now that we have another “temporary” sales tax for the next seven years, instead of patting ourselves on the back, we should roll up our sleeves and finish the work of the task force to identify and implement long-term solutions instead of short-term crisis management.
John M. Schroder
state treasurer
Baton Rouge