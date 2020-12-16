I was shocked and disgusted that Mayor LaToya Cantrell attacked one of our most talented artists, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, of Lafayette.
It’s mind-boggling that as New Orleans suffers terribly she delivers another blow with her actions. Trying to prevent Daigle from singing in the Dick Clark New Year’s Eve show is ludicrous. She is an incredible ambassador for our state and could bring more tourists from her performance.
I guess Cantrell isn’t concerned with the much-needed financial boost this provides. Daigle did not “harm our people, risk lives of our residents, etc.,” as the mayor states in your article. Where was her outrage when our interstate was shut down by protesters and my daughter had to find another route to the hospital to work as a nurse?
Cantrell owes Daigle and the state of Louisiana an apology. Shame on her.
BETTY CHAMPAGNE
retired medical worker
Covington