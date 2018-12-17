New Orleans Councilwoman-at-large Helena Moreno recently shone a light in The Advocate Opinion pages on the most irresponsible giveaways in Louisiana — the Industrial Tax Incentive Program. On a per capita basis, ITEP is the single largest program of state subsidies to corporations in the nation — roughly twice as large as the second place program.

Based on her words and ongoing coverage by The Advocate and TogetherLA.org, we now know that in 2017 alone, ITEP led to a $1.9 billion dollar loss to local taxing bodies across Louisiana. Just imagine how many hundreds of billions of dollars Louisiana has lost over the past 65-70 years it’s been in existence as a result of this ineffective and unjust program.

But there is now hope. We have the power to change things for the betterment of the citizens in Louisiana. Thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards who, through a 2016 Executive Order, enabled local school districts, sheriff departments, parishes and cities to determine for themselves whether to approve industrial tax exemptions and on what terms.

The first ITEP applications subject to the Executive Order are going before local bodies over the next several months. Do you want more money for cities, parishes, sheriff’s departments, fire districts, libraries, parks and Louisiana’s public schools? Then contact your mayor and local parish councils and let them know that this program’s outcomes do not justify the costs and you want responsible policies put in place for ITEP in the future.

The mission of the National Council of Jewish Women is to strive for social justice by improving the quality of life for women, children and families. There can be no more important way to do this in Louisiana than to reform ITEP.

Barbara Kaplinsky

president, NCJW, Greater New Orleans Section

New Orleans