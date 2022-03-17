The silliness and uselessness of having permanent daylight savings time is upon us. It has passed the U.S. Senate and it is now incumbent upon the House to stop this foolishness.
Here's the problem. I will use Louisiana as an example. Apparently the legislators (federal and state) and the media don't understand that sunrises and sunsets follow laws of physics and astronomy. If you keep daylight savings time year round, beginning Nov. 30, the sun won't rise until 7:44 a.m.
Wait, it keeps getting worse. By Dec. 24, the sun won't rise until 8 a.m. and won't rise before 8 a.m. again until Jan. 28. It won't rise before 7:44 a.m. again until Feb. 19. Cities and states in more northern latitudes are even worse. This example is why we go back to regular time in the late fall and winter months.
The point is if you like going to work in the dark and having your children and grandchildren stand at the bus stop and go to school in pitch darkness, then you'll love this new law, unless it is stopped. I'm hoping state legislators, particularly ours, can investigate this and opt out of the permanent change if it happens.
That would make sense but I'm not holding my breath. For some reason, the sun god must be worshiped twice a year. Clocks should be left at standard time permanently.
MARK B. VERRET
retired accountant
New Iberia