LSU graduate Max Faget deserves a statue in his honor at a prominent place on the LSU campus. At the dawn of the space age, Faget served as NASA's director of engineering and development at the Space Center in Houston. In that role, he was the chief designer of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo manned space crafts. His Mercury capsule brought the first American into space.

Later, Wernher von Braun was the chief designer of the rocket and Faget was the chief designer of the manned spacecraft that brought the American astronauts to the moon.

During the NASA years, Faget would, from time to time, return to LSU to give lectures on space science. According to Christopher Craft, NASA's first flight director, "there is no one in space flight history in this or any other country who has had a larger impact on man's quest in space exploration than Max Faget."

Letters: Koch Brothers don't know best Wisdom and good common sense finally prevailed in the last special session of the Legislature and with the funding of the universities that we…

In this writer's opinion, Faget is the LSU graduate who has made the greatest contribution to the advancement of the human race and yet, very few people know who he was and what he achieved.

LSU has honored several athletes and one U.S. senator with statues, but no academics.

A Max Faget statue would inform and inspire students, alumni and visitors to the campus, letting them know who this man was and what he did to drive the world forward into a new dimension.

Howard Franques

retired lawyer

Lafayette