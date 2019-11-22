Have you noticed, post-election, the reduction in frequency and urgency of television advertisements by the “billboard lawyers?”
Could their post-election relaxation of advertisement intensity be an indicator of how much their businesses might have been put at risk had they kept a lower profile had an antagonist been elected governor?
Sadly, it now appears more than ever that the only way a young person can achieve a rewarding career is either to exit the state or be involved in an auto accident with a truck that has a name on it. Or — perish the thought — join their ranks by becoming an injury lawyer.
Lawrence Iverson
retired engineer and project manager
Metairie