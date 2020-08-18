A big thank you and congratulations to all those who have worked so hard to secure funding for The Lakes Project. The real design work, which will dictate the shape of The Lakes for decades to come, is finally about to start. The project planners, as with any public recreational facility, are poised to move ahead with a particular “aesthetic vision” for The Lakes.
Nearly 100 years ago, leaders in Baton Rouge — as in countless cities across the nation — had an aesthetic vision to turn a low swampy area into expansive open water — with clearing, damming and perimeter filling. No doubt, at the time some swamp lovers understandably objected.
An open water aesthetic has its values. But it also has significant costs in the form of periodic draining, sediment aeration and other maintenance which the public is often reluctant to support. As an alternative to maintaining the open water aesthetic, today’s urban park planners are now encouraging a return to a more naturalistic wetland aesthetic: Go ahead and allow these low areas to fill and revegetate them.
As with small artificial lakes, small artificial wetlands can have some minor ecological value, which is obviously negligible if real lakes and wetlands are regionally abundant. As with most park amenities, the value of small artificial wetland pockets is really just one of aesthetics. (They are not that reliable as functional water quality filters.) And importantly, a wetland aesthetic will have its own major maintenance requirements.
Absent constant attention, artificial wetland pockets will become overgrown with invasive plants and populated with pests. I encourage the project managers, community leaders and all interested citizens to review the final proposal for The Lakes and to carefully critique the aesthetic vision the planners are putting forth, together with realistic long-term maintenance requirements. Whatever vision is adopted, I hope future generations of Baton Rougeans will get as much enjoyment from this area as I have.
ROBERT JACOBSEN
environmental hydrologist
Baton Rouge